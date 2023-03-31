Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
