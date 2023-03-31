Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.