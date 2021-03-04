Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.