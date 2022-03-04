 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert