The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
