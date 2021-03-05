Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.