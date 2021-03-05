 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert