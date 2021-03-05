Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tom…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. I…