Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.