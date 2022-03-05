It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluff…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's …
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs i…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in t…