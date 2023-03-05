Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
