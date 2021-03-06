Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.