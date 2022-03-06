Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.