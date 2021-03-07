Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
