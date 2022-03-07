Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluff…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs i…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. To…