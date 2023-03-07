Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.