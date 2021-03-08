 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

