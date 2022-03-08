Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
