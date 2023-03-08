Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
