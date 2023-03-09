It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
