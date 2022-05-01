Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.