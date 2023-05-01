Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …