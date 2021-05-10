Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.