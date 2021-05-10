 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert