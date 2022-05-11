The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be pre…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the m…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…