It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…