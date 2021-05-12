Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.