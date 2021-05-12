Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tu…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one in…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see h…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see …