Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
