Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

