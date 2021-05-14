Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.