Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tu…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's fore…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …