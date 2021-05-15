The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tu…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one in…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lo…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70…