Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.