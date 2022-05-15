Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
