Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
