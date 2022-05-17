 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert