Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The ar…