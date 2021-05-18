The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lo…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s …