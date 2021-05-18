 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert