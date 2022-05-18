Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

