Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
