Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.