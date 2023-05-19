Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
