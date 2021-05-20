 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

