Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

