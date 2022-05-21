Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.