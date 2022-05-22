Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.