The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could occur in s…
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…