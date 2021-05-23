The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. We…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures wil…