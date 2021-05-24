The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
