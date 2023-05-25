The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
