Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.