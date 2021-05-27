The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
