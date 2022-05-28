 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

