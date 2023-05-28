The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
