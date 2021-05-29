Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.