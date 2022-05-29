 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

