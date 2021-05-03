Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
