Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
